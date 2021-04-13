ANACORTES — Burlington-Edison High School landed three golfers in the top four Monday as the Tigers came out on top in a meeting of Northwest Conference opponents at Swinomish Golf Links.
Rex Wilson shot a 74 to claim medalist honors, Conrad Brown placed third with a 79 and Peyson Atkinson (80) was fourth.
The Tigers had 407 team strokes for the win in the seven-team competition.
Anacortes golfer Brendan Hodgson placed fifth with an 81. Conner Darnell led Mount Vernon with a seventh-place finish (84).
