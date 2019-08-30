ALGER — On a night when David Gravel set a record at Skagit Speedway, Logan Schuchart took the checkered flag in the end.
Gravel set a speedway record qualifying time with a lap of 10.578 seconds, but Schuchart claimed a win in the 30-lap main on the first night of the two-evening World of Outlaws race.
The win, which saw Schuchart bolt to a lead early and hold on, was his first-ever at Skagit Speeway; his previous high finish was second.
Kraig Kinser placed second and local standout Jason Solwold was third. Ian Madsen and Brad Sweet finished fourth and fifth, respectively, and Gravel placed sixth.
Kinser and Gravel won the heats; Kinser won the dash to set starting order and Sweet won the 10-lap qualifying race.
The event is scheduled to conclude tonight before the Outlaws move on to Grays Harbor Raceway on Sunday. Gates open at 5 p.m., and opening ceremonies begin at 7 p.m.
In other action, Jared Peterson won the 25-lap midget main followed by Tristin Thomas (second) and Hannah Lindquist (third). Evan Margeson and Nick Evans rounded out the rest of the top five.
