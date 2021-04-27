MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit Valley Family YMCA Aquatic Team finally got its chance to compete Saturday, hosting the Whatcom YMCA Dolphins in its first meet in 13 months.
The team achieved 16 personal bests, led by 16-year-old Marina Fehr in the 500-yard freestyle, Shelby Bahe, 10, in the 50 breaststroke, and Caroline Johnston, 12, in the 100 freestyle.
Thirty-five swimmers participated in the COVID-compliant swim meet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.