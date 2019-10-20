It was another memorable racing season for Levi Hillier.
The 9-year-old race car driver — and son of former Skagit Speedway star Chad Hillier — has wrapped up a season that saw him claim three track championships, often pitting himself against older, more experienced drivers.
He won three track titles last year as well.
This year, Hillier won two classes in the Washington Quarter Midget Association races in Monroe, claiming both the senior Honda and Light 160 titles. In the junior-sprint races at Deming, he won that classification’s title for the second year in a row.
Deming was home to several season highlights for the Skagit County driver: he battled his way from a seventh-place starting position to take the checkered flag during a two-day competition in August, and led most of the final race at Clay Cup before mechanical issues finished his night early.
He won 11 of 23 races and nabbed podium finishes in 20 of them.
“He’s a pretty special driver is what he is. He’s ahead of his age,” Deming track manager Paul Lemley said. “It’s not just talent. Something like this, you have to like a lot to do it really well.”
Hillier’s father, Chad, was a standout at Skagit Speedway and also raced with the World of Outlaws. The younger Hillier also has the support of family members including his mother, Cassandra, and sister, Savanna. Levi got his start racing a quarter-midget around a field on the family’s property.
Hillier may have wrapped up a trio of successful seasons in the Pacific Northwest, but his 2019 isn’t quite finished yet. He’ll race at the Cali Cup Nationals in California next month.
He’ll compete at the Tulsa Shootout (junior sprint division) in early 2020, and changes are afoot after as he’ll move to the 600 Restricted class at Deming next year.
