BURLINGTON — The Burlington Tigers junior division youth football team has proved to be an unbeatable squad this season.
The Tigers finished the regular season an undefeated 8-0, advancing to the playoffs as the No. 1 seed after which the team will play in a regional, invitation-only tournament at the youth world championships.
It’s the first time Burlington has been invited to play in the tournament.
The Tigers are coached by Scot Buchanan and have been led this season by quarterback Braydin Hooper along with running backs Hamza Adalle and Jackson Granger. The trio have found plenty of success behind a solid offensive line while the defense kept the opposition stymied.
Golf team competes at championships
Team Washington finished fourth in the Ryder Division at the 2019 PGA Jr. League Championship played at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
At the tournament, 12 competing teams were divided into two divisions — Ryder and Wanamaker — and played each other in a series of round-robin, nine-hole matches, utilizing a two-person scramble format.
Golfers playing for Team Washington whose home course is Skagit Golf & Country Club include Burlington’s Spencer Atkinson, Ben Wilson and Rex Wilson, Kiana Schroder of Arlington, Palmer Mutcheson of Snohomish, and Conrad Chisman from Stanwood.
The team’s coach was Joey Mutcheson of Skagit Golf & Country Club.
The Ryder Division was won by Team Texas.
