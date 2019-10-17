In October everything is a little spookier than the rest of the year, even bingo.

Yes, Halloween Bingo is coming to a community center near you. Not Your Ordinary Halloween Bingo starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Camano Center, 606 Arrowhead Road, Camano.

It’s hosted by Sylvia O’Stayformore and puts a fun, spooky twist on a classic game. Doors open at 5:30 and food and drink are available for purchase.

As it is a Halloween-themed event, costumes are encouraged but no one will be turned away for wearing regular clothes.

It’s $16 for 10 games.

