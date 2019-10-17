The festivals for beer continue in La Conner this weekend with the fifth annual Brew on the Slough.
On Saturday, Oct. 19, La Conner will welcome one and all to the shores of the slough and make sure everyone’s glass is full with the region’s finest drinks. Due to the excellent soil quality in Skagit Valley, the products grown in the area are worth trying — including malt used for some of these drinks.
Music will provided by The Walrus.
The festival starts at 7 p.m. at Maple Hall, 104 Commercial. The $25 admission price allows each attendee 11 pours and the first 250 people to preregister will receive a souvenir tasting glass. lovelaconner.com/la-conner-beer-festival.
The event is for ages 21 and over. Designated driver tickets available for $5.
