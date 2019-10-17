Beer, beer, beer. Why celebrate anything else when you can celebrate the majesty of beer every weekend?
This weekend is Hoptoberfest. Not only is it a classic festival all about beer, it’s also a fundraiser for two local nonprofits: Whatcom Sports & Recreation and Rebound of Whatcom County.
The event is from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Bellingham Sportsplex, 1225 Civic Field Way, Bellingham. Every ticket includes a commemorative plastic beer stein and five tasting tickets. Live music is provided by Sunset Superman and friendly competition provided by the cornhole tournament.
Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door or $35 for VIP access which includes a customized glass beer stein, early access to the brewers (5 p.m.) and two additional tasting tickets. There will be 25 vendors of beers, ciders, wine and liquor.
Tickets at bellinghamsportsplex.com.
