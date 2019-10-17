Who’s feeling fancy and charitable? If you answered yes, then Grape and Gourmet is the event to attend.
Starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Hotel Bellwether Ballroom, 1 Bellwether Way, Bellingham, this event indulges wine lovers of all kinds. Guest will have exclusive access to representatives from some of the region’s finest cellars, and even some international ones too.
Each guest will also have the opportunity to purchase favorite wines for a reduced cost, and the Lighthouse Grill will provide appetizers designed to pair with the variety of wines offered.
The event is hosted by the Bellingham Bay Rotary Club and proceeds support local nonprofits. Tickets are $95.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.