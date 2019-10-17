It’s time to honor those Scandinavian roots at the 2019 Nordic Fair.

Featuring baked goods, art, vendors, crafts and history, the Nordic Fair transports one to a different land, if only for an afternoon.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Stillaguamish Grange, 6521 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. The best part? Free entry.

