SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stably Corporation, a Seattle-based Web3 payment infrastructure and Stablecoin-as-a-Service provider, is proud to announce the official launch of Stably USD ($USDS) on the Polymesh blockchain under the ticker $USDS. Stably USD is a regulatory-compliant and USD-backed stablecoin that supports Polymesh's objective of building an institutional-grade permissioned blockchain specifically for regulated assets. Stably USD is also Polymesh's first natively-issued US-based stablecoin and the first product released as part of an ongoing collaboration between both Stably and Polymesh.

Stably USD is a multichain, US Dollar-backed stablecoin created by Stably in partnership with a US-regulated and SEC-qualified custodian. Every Stably USD token is fully collateralized 1-to-1 with USD held in bank deposits managed by the custodian for the benefit of token holders. Stably USD is always redeemable for $1 U.S. Dollar per token (minus fees) through Stably's custodian partner. Stably also partners with a leading US-based stablecoin auditor to provide monthly public attestations for Stably USD's fiat collateral reserve, ensuring that every token in circulation is fully backed 1-to-1 with U.S. Dollar.


