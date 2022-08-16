The innovative food and beverage brand introduces the Wild Imaginations collection: colorful hydration bottles and food jars for the next generation of adventure-seeking kids

SEATTLE, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Stanley, a brand of PMI Worldwide, announced the launch of its new Wild Imaginations kids' collection for children ages 8 and older. Known for its iconic vacuum-insulated food and drinkware, Stanley continues to innovate, meeting the hydration and foodware needs of young Stanley fans.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.