School Board
Share your thoughts with school officials. Come to Stanwood-Camano School District twice-monthly board meetings or contact your district director.
The SCSD Board of Directors establishes policy for the school district, adopts the annual operating budgets, hires the superintendent, employs school personnel, as recommended by the superintendent, and exercises other powers established by Washington state law
District 1: Al Schreiber, president, (aschreiber@stanwood.wednet.edu)
District 2: Chad Lewis (clewis@stanwood.wednet.edu)
District 3: Julie Dean (jdean@stanwood.wednet.edu)
District 4: Ken Christoferson (kchristoferson@stanwood.wednet.edu)
District At-Large: Natalie Hagglund, vice-president, (nhagglund@stanwood.wednet.edu)
Written correspondence can be mailed to: Administration & Resource Center, 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood, WA 98292. See more information at stanwood.wednet.edu.
BOARD MEETINGS
The SCSD Board of Directors meet on the first and third Tuesday every month, with a few exceptions during holidays and breaks. The first Tuesday meeting begins at 1 p.m. with some exceptions, and the third Tuesday meeting begins at 6 p.m. with some exceptions, in the Administration & Resource Center Boardroom (lower level), 26920 Pioneer Highway, Stanwood. The Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
Meeting agendas, minutes, public meeting notifications, and calendar are posted on the district’s website, stanwood.wednet.edu, under School Board in the main menu or call 360-629-1222 to inquire.
