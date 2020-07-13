Leonard Kelley has resigned as Stanwood mayor, citing health issues.
Kelley, who had served as mayor since 2013, sent a resignation letter to Stanwood City Administrator Jennifer Ferguson late Sunday night. The resignation was effective 9 a.m. Monday, July 6.
“Due to health concerns and at the advice of my physician I find it necessary to resign from my position as mayor,” Kelley wrote. “This decision comes with a heavy heart, but I am grateful for the time I got to serve the city of Stanwood.”
Kelley was born in California, where he started working with YMCA. Eventually, he transferred to Washington as a program director in 1987. He later took a job with UPS, discovering Stanwood by delivering packages to the area.
After moving to Stanwood, he served as a councilman before running for mayor in 2013 and again in 2017. Kelley, himself a musician, was a driving force in bringing more events to Stanwood, such as starting the Summer Concert Series in 2014. He also served on the board of directors for Community Transit, including a stint as chairman.
“The next step is for the council to start the process of filling the vacancy,” Ferguson said.
The Stanwood City Council met Thursday to decide how to replace Kelley, whose term ends Dec. 31, 2021.
In a 4-3 vote, the council decided that a current council member would replace Kelley for the rest of his term.
Before the vote, council members discussed whether to open the application process to eligible residents or stick with the current council members.
Council members Rob Johnson, Steve Shepro and Elizabeth Callaghan voted to allow eligible residents to apply, allowing for a more open government.
Council members Sid Roberts, Judy Williams, Timothy Pearce, Dianne White voted to promote a current council member who would have a deep understanding of current city business and projects underway.
“Honestly, with everything going on — COVID, projects in Stanwood — I think it wisest to keep it within the council,” Pearce said. "When someone is elected as mayor, they’re elected in November and have until January to get up to speed."
White, a former mayor, added that it would put undue stress on city staff to have someone in the demanding mayoral position without the background.
Each council member related their experiences with Kelley, admiring his hard work, long hours and willingness to disagree and discuss.
Johnson said that he promoted major fundraisers that raised a huge amount of money for the community chest and spearheaded efforts for a concert series. “It wasn’t required, but he did that,” Johnson said.
White emphasized the role he played on the Community Transit Board and the need to fill that spot again.
“I’ve learned tons from Leonard. I love that we don’t always agree,” Williams said.
Kelley welcomed diverse opinions, views and discussions and urged her to get involved in the community at a higher level, she said.
“I first remember Leonard as being my UPS delivery guy. When we came back, he was mayor,” Roberts said. “He was always cheery.”
Shepro said Kelley was humble in the role and always about serving the community.
“I don’t think anyone knew all that he was doing,” Shepro said.
Pearce said Kelley is leaving big shoes to fill.
“The amount of time he put in was staggering. We take that for granted," Pearce said.
Council members interested in becoming mayor will apply by July 15. The council will hear their five-minute presentations July 23 and vote after a discussion in executive session. Applicants will not vote or participate in the executive session.
After the mayor is chosen, the council will decide in August the appointment process to fill the empty council seat, Ferguson said.
