TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ezCheckprinting business check writer from Halfpricesoft.com has been updated in an effort to assist start up companies save time and money . Let's face it, starting a business is very time consuming and expensive and by giving these companies many features and updates to spend time on more important business matters.
"Customers looking at processing business checks for the startup are happy to find ezCheckprinting business check writer as a less expensive and more intuitive application than others on the market." said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.
As a bonus to the already incredible benefits of using ezcheckprinting software, start up companies get the added bonus of getting their business name out to customers, vendors, and suppliers. With the new check design feature inside ezCheckPrinting software, companies can easily design and print customized bank checks to set their business apart from the others.
Writing a check is simple and quick with ezCheckPrinting! Customers simply enter the date, payee's name and amount payable to the payee. This check writer will automatically convert numbers to words. Customers can write and print a check with just a few clicks.
As always, this newest version is available for a free test drive before purchasing at halfpricesoft.com. Known for affordability and ease-of-use, ezCheckPrinting software is extremely popular with small to mid-sized corporations, government agencies, non-profits and financial institutions. Test it today at
The unique features of this business check writing and printing software include:
- Add a company logo and other customizable design features for a professional, corporate look to company checks
- Easy to use and learn with quick start guides and FAQ links
- No limit to the number of accounts that can be added
- Write an unlimited number of checks (check verification not required)
- Prints MICR characters accepted by most banks (for use with laser printers) — no need to order expensive checks pre-printed with bank information
- Use blank check stock or pre-printed checks in check-on-top, check-in-middle, or check-on-bottom formats
- Include signature image on checks to save time signing checks
- Customizable report features that are easy to use
- Save time by printing multiple checks with one click
- Export and import of check data for use with ezTimeSheet, Excel file, QuickBooks, Microsoft Money, and other accounting software.
Starting at just $39 for a single user installation, ezCheckprinting is affordable for any size business and is compatible with all popular brands of laser printers (most of which can print bank-accepted MICR numbers) and specialized MICR printers.
To learn more about ezCheckPrinting check writing software and the incredible benefits, customers can visit https://www.halfpricesoft.com/product_ezCheck.asp and try it out for size before purchasing.
About halfpricesoft.com
Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software,
including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, Accounting software, 1095 form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of customers and will help small Business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.
Media Contact
T. Bernard, halfpricesoft.com, 502-259-0936, services@halfpricesoft.com
SOURCE Halfpricesoft.com
