PASCO — Rafe Holz wrapped up his career with the Sedro-Woolley boys’ cross country team on Saturday with a top-three finish in the biggest meet of the season.
Holz placed third overall at the Class 2A state meet at Sun Willows Golf Course. The senior finished the race in 15 minutes, 38 seconds to help the Cubs to a fifth-place team finish.
Freshman Tové Schweizer finished 34th overall (16:39). Lachlan Boyd placed 67th (17:00) and Kalin Adkerson was 68th (17:03).
Sedro-Woolley head coach Shawn VanTassel said the team also got a boost from freshman Todd Montgomery, who turned in a personal-best 17:13 for an 83rd-place finish.
“Todd ... PRd on one of the toughest courses we’ve run all season,” he said.
VanTassel said the future is bright for the Cubs.
“It set a bar for us; now we have a bar to go fifth or higher the next few years,” he said.
Anacortes runner Alek Miller placed 29th. The junior finished in 16:34.
Pullman’s Eliason Kabasenche won the state Class 2A championship in 15:23. Sehome won the team title with 89 points.
Class 2A Girls’ Meet
PASCO — Sedro-Woolley’s Kameryn Burton was the highest-finishing Skagit County runner in the meet at Sun Willows Golf Course, and the Anacortes girls landed in the top 10 with an eighth-place finish.
Burton completed the course in 19:21 to finish 19th and cap a sterling freshman season that also saw her win the Skagit County Championships and post the best time among Skagit County runners at the district meet.
Sophomore Caitlin Brar was Anacortes’ highest-placing runner with a 28th-place finish in 19:56. Anacortes freshman Jessica Frydenlund finished 41st (20:24) and Seahawks senior Jenny Hanson placed 59th (20:47). Anacortes scored 236 team points. Ellensburg (83) was the overall winner, and Ellensburg’s Leah Holmgren won in 18:16.
Anacortes coach Brad Templeton said the team was without one runner, who was attending a funeral.
Considering the tough circumstances, he said, the Seahawks didn’t wilt.
“The girls coalesced together and did the best they could; they did well for it being their first time at state, which is an anxiety-filled environment,” he said.
Burlington-Edison’s Mila Hoagland finished 53rd (20:34).
Class 4A Girls’ Meet
PASCO — Mount Vernon junior Kalyssa DeLaFuente placed 94th overall with a time of 20:03.
Julia David Smith of Issaquah was the winner (17:26).
Class 4A Boys’ Meet
PASCO — Mount Vernon senior Mason Taylor placed 41st overall with a time of 16:05.
Wil Smith of Lewis and Clark was the overall winner in 15:03.
Class 1B/2B Boys’ Meet
PASCO — Mount Vernon Christian’s Devin Van Zanten was the top placer among Hurricanes with a 49th-place finish (17:45.30). Teammate Alexander Hoksbergen placed 55th (17:47).
Daniel Quintana of Ilwaco won the meet in 15:55.
Class 1B/2B Girls’ Meet
PASCO — Mount Vernon Christian freshman Maddy Nielsen placed 52nd overall in 22:16.
Gabby Martin of Life Christian Academy won in 17:57.
