SKYKOMISH
Power restored to mountain towns after a week
Power has been restored to hundreds of people in the mountain towns of Gold Bar and Skykomish after storms and heavy snow caused a week-long outage.
Bellevue television station KIRO reported Puget Sound Energy utility crews were able to restore the power to the area Friday night.
Meanwhile, thousands of residents in southern Oregon remained without power in the wake of Thursday’s snowstorm. Pacific Power said over 18,000 southern Oregon customers initially lost electricity in heavy snow Thursday evening. On Saturday morning, roughly 6,000 customers around Grants Pass remained in the dark.
Winter storm warnings remained in effect across much of Washington state on Saturday, with more than a foot of snow expected in the Cascades, according to the National Weather Service.
SNOHOMISH
Teacher dies from hypothermia in snowstorm
A second-grade teacher whose body was found outside in Snohomish County on Wednesday died from hypothermia.
Kathy Jenks, 57, was last seen leaving her home on Sunday and was reported missing Monday, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Her body was found Wednesday in the 6300 block of Snohomish Cascade Drive by someone walking in the area.
Jenks most recently taught second grade at Little Cedars Elementary School in Snohomish.
“We are heartbroken by this news,” wrote Little Cedars principal Lew Dickert in a statement to families “Her death is a profound loss to our Little Cedars Elementary family, our school district and to the Snohomish community. Mrs. Jenks loved kids and was passionate about helping them reach their full potential.”
Jenks had been at Little Cedars since 2017 and had taught in the Shoreline School District for the previous 27 years, Dickert said.
GIG HARBOR
Principal fired over reports he gave alcohol to student
The principal of a private school in Gig Harbor lost his job this week after allegations surfaced that he supplied drugs, alcohol and money to a student while at his previous teaching job at a Seattle high school.
The News Tribune reported the Archdiocese of Seattle received “credible allegations” that Davin Reyes, the principal of St. Nicholas Catholic School, had given the items to a student at O’Dea High School, according to spokeswoman Helen McClenahan.
“Because of this, he was terminated as principal of St. Nicholas and his case was turned over to police,” McClenahan said. The Archodiocese’s legal team contacted Seattle police in December, she said.
– The Associated Press
