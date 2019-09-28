SEATTLE
Transportation crews prepare for snow on passes
State Department of Transportation said crews are standing by in preparation of the snowfall forecast over the weekend in mountain areas.
KCPQ-TV reports officials said they spent the last several days working with the National Weather Forecast monitoring snow zones.
Those areas included spots along Mount Baker Highway, the Cascades, Central Washington, Highway 20 and Stevens Pass.
SEATTLE
Man who posed as Uber driver sentenced for rapes
A man who raped two women — including one while posing as an Uber driver — has been sentenced to more than 11 years in prison.
The Seattle Times reported 34-year-old Israel Ramos Islas was sentenced Friday by King County Superior Court Judge John Ruhl. Ramos Islas had earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape.
Ramos Islas was arrested in April after he was identified as a fake Uber driver who had picked up a woman outside a Seattle bar in December. Authorities say he attacked the woman in the backseat of his car, then drove her home. Her doorbell camera captured footage of Ramos Islas.
The second victim, of a 2017 rape, told Ruhl she didn’t think she’d ever see justice. But after the footage from the December rape was made public, she called police. At the time, Ramos Islas was a driver for Uber and authorities say he raped the woman after driving her to her apartment.
RICHLAND
Columbia River closed to salmon, steelhead fishing
Most of the Columbia River will close to all recreational salmon and steelhead fishing, with the exception of the Hanford Reach.
The Tri-City Herald reported the closure went into effect Thursday.
Bill Tweit, special assistant with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, said it comes at the tail end of a challenging year on the Columbia that saw low returns for many salmon and steelhead runs.
The commercial harvest on the Columbia River will have to be reduced by fishery managers in Washington and Oregon to account for the number of upriver bright Chinook caught during the fall season.
– The Associated Press
