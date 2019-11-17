OLYMPIAInslee declares emergency for I-5 overpass damageGov. Jay Inslee has proclaimed a state of emergency related to an estimated $1 million in damage to an Interstate 5 overpass in Chehalis.
Inslee made the declaration Friday, saying an over-sized load caused the damage on Oct. 5.
He says it’s imperative that the critical stretch of interstate in Lewis County is quickly repaired. He applauded the state Department of Transportation, which inspected the bridge and revised travel to keep traffic away from the damaged girders.
Inslee said the damage continues to limit access and requires the emergency hiring of a contractor to make the repairs.
SEATTLEKing County confirms seventh case of vaping-related lung diseaseKing County health officials have confirmed a new case of severe lung disease associated with vaping. The case brings the total number of patients in the County to seven since Sept. 20.
The man who is in his 20s was hospitalized but is now recovering. Officials say they are investigating which products he was using to vape.
KING-TV reported there have been 15 cases of severe lung disease associated with vaping in Washington state since April 2019, and 67% of the patients are male, according to the state Department of Health.
In addition to the King County cases, the latest numbers show three cases in Snohomish County, two in Spokane County, one each in Pierce, Mason and Kitsap counties.
Nationwide, there have been more than 2,000 cases and at least 40 people have died.
– The Associated Press
