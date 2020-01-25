SEATTLE
Police arrest seven, seize drugs at tent encampment
Seattle police arrested seven people and seized crack cocaine from a multiroom tent that was in a larger encampment between freeway ramps for Interstate 90 and Interstate 5, authorities said.
Police learned that people were selling cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine from the tent and had a waiting room as well as an area for drug use inside, according to a post on the Seattle police website.
Officers had also responded to several reports of gunfire in that area in the past week, police said.
Members of multiple police units including SWAT served a warrant on the large tent in the encampment Wednesday and made the arrests on warrants and drugs possession.
BELLINGHAM
Toddler’s death officially ruled a homicide
The late-November death of a Bellingham toddler has been ruled a homicide by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The King County Medical Examiner’s Office said Wednesday that 3-year-old Hazel Homan’s cause of death Nov. 30 was blunt force injury to the head.
The medical examiner’s office had previously not released a cause or manner pending an investigation, the Bellingham Herald reported.
Whatcom County Superior Court records say Hazel suffered a repeated pattern of abuse in the last six months of her life at the hands of 27-year-old Kamee Dixon. The toddler suffered broken bones, bruises and burns while being cared for by Dixon, court documents said.
Dixon, of Bellingham, was charged Dec. 9 with second-degree murder and homicide by abuse for Hazel’s death, according to court records. The homicide by abuse charge incorporates the alleged past alleged abuse.
Dixon, whi pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 13, is incarcerated in the Whatcom County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
– The Associated Press
