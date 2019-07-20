OLYMPIA
No charges for man who confessed to killing, recanted
A man who police say confessed to killing a Tenino mother a decade ago will not face any charges at this time.
The Olympian reported Eric Lee Roberts was released from federal custody after the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives decided not to pursue illegal firearms charges.
Roberts was arrested last week on suspicion of murder in the death of Nancy Moyer after police say Roberts called 911 July 9 to confess to killing his former neighbor in 2009, but he then recanted.
Detectives said they found guns at his home and in a complaint Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms said an AM-15 multicaliber rifle with a short barrel was illegal to possess.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Washington said “further analysis indicated this weapon did not necessarily meet that legal definition.”
RICHLAND
Wildfire burns on Hanford Reach National Monument
A fire on the Hanford Reach National Monument has burned an estimated 12.5 square miles northwest of Richland.
The fire was burning through wildland west of Highway 240 on a portion of the monument closed to the public, the Arid Lands Ecology Reserve, which includes Rattlesnake Mountain.
SEATTLE
Police officer resigns after arrest on suspicion of DUI
A police officer has resigned after he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving.
KOMO-TV reported Friday that a Lewis County deputy pulled over a speeding car near Morton on July 3.
Lewis County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Dusty Breen said the deputy recognized the driver as a Morton police officer and a former Lewis County deputy.
The deputy reported the driver appeared to be impaired. He called in Washington State Patrol troopers to avoid a potential conflict of interest.
Breen said Christopher Fulton was arrested and cited. Morton Police Chief Roger Morningstar said Fulton was placed on administrative leave and then he resigned.
- The Associated Press
