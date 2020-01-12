SEATTLE
Winter storms and cold temps for Northwest
The National Weather Service in Seattle issued a winter storm warning through this afternoon for the Cascade Mountains in Washington and Oregon and said travel will continue to be difficult to impossible around passes.
The agency said heavy snow is expected to continue at all mountain passes with up to 4 feet of snow in the Cascades and up to 2 feet in the Olympic Mountains.
The weather service says colder air will shift into the Northwest region though British Columbia over the weekend and that lower lying areas in western Washington may see some snow into next week.
SEATTLE
Seattle shootings rise 6% in 2019 over 2018
Seattle police released data showing reports of gunfire and shootings — both fatal and nonfatal — were up slightly last year compared to 2018, with increases most pronounced in the department’s South Precinct and along Aurora Avenue North in the North Precinct.
The Seattle Times reported shootings across the city increased 6% in 2019 compared to the previous year, with 235 reports of shots fired, 79 injury shootings and 18 fatal shootings, for a total of 332 shooting incidents, the data show. In 2018, the total was 313 shooting incidents, with 67 injury shootings, 13 fatalities and 233 shootings that resulted in property damage or where officers were able to collect evidence of a shooting such as shell casings.
Despite the year-over-year uptick, Assistant Police Chief of Investigations Deanna Nollette said 2019’s total numbers are still below the levels of gun violence seen in the city in 2015 and 2017, when there were 388 and 360 shooting incidents, respectively.
– The Associated Press
