OLYMPIAFelons’ voting rights won’t change in stateVoting restrictions for people with felony convictions will remain unchanged after the state Senate rejected a bill that would have restored their voting rights.
Currently, felons lose their voting rights after they are convicted and regain them once they have served their prison term and completed community custody or probation.
The bill would have allowed felons to vote after they are released from prison but before they have completed probation or paid restitution.
The Democratic senators who control the state Senate did not collect enough votes on the legislation ahead of the Wednesday deadline to pass nonfiscal policy bills, the Olympian reported Thursday.
“It’s exceptionally disappointing, given the overwhelming evidence that this helps re-entry and doesn’t affect public safety negatively at all. It seems punitive, short-sighted and counter-productive,” said Democratic Sen. Patty Kuderer, the bill’s sponsor.
SPOKANEEfforts to expel Shea from Legislature endedEfforts to expel a controversial state representative from the state Legislature are likely over after no Republicans would sign a letter calling for state Rep. Matt Shea’s expulsion.
The Spokesman-Review reported that all 98 members of the state House of Representatives were asked Thursday to sign a letter calling for the expulsion of Spokane Valley Republican. All 56 Democrats signed the letter, but no Republicans did.
Democratic Rep. Tana Senn, one of the authors of the letter, said it likely signals the end of any effort to remove Shea from his seat.
The letter asked Democratic Speaker Laurie Jinkins and Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox to take the necessary steps to begin expulsion, although that process is not spelled out anywhere.
It cites the conclusions of an independent investigation by the Rampart Group, which alleged Shea was involved in planning political violence. Shea has denied the allegations and said he wants a chance to call witnesses to prove the allegations false. But he did not agree to be interviewed by the investigators, which the letter to leadership notes. He has refused calls from leaders of both parties to resign.
SEATTLEState Patrol settles with anti-Trump protesterThe State Patrol has agreed to pay $105,000 to settle a civil-rights lawsuit filed by a man who claimed he was wrongly accused of assaulting a state trooper during a 2017 protest against President Donald Trump.
Kieran Moulton Shell claimed in a federal lawsuit filed last year that he was the “victim of a blatantly false pretextual” arrest during pro- and anti-Trump rallies March 4, 2017, in Olympia.
Shell said he was falsely accused of being one of a small group of protesters who assaulted a state trooper. He spent two days in jail and months under the shadow of felony assault charges before the case was dropped because Shell proved he already was in custody — for vandalizing police “do not cross” tape — when the trooper was attacked.
– The Associated Press
The lawsuit said the pro-Trump demonstrators were “given unrestricted access to the park and law enforcement support” while the anti-Trump protesters “were restricted to a small area, roped in with police tape, and surrounded and interspersed with patrol troopers in riot gear.”
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.