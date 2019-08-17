SEATTLE
Man pleads guilty to wire fraud, money laundering
A former Newcastle resident, who was charged with defrauding Seattle-area residents and others of around $5.8 million while pretending to be a British billionaire, has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and money laundering.
The Seattle Times reported a plea agreement on Thursday between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and Keenan Gracey’s defense calls for him to spend more than 12 years in prison.
Dozens in Washington and California gave Gracey as much as $745,000 for what he called “pre-IPO” stock in companies that had not gone public yet.
Prosecutors say he claimed to have millions of shares that would produce 60 times the investment when, in fact, he owned no such stock. Gracey collected almost $6 million over two years.
An investigation later revealed Gracey was from Canada.
SPOKANE
Salmon cannon to offer upstream detour for fish
A fish-propelling tube could restore salmon populations to portions of a Washington river that has not seen the species in 90 years.
The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that if the salmon cannon is approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, it could restore populations to native waters in the Upper Columbia.
Officials say the system is expected to give fish a detour to avoid dams when traveling upstream to reproduce.
Wildlife experts say dams and other factors threaten salmon, and the cannon can serve as a safe alternative during the journey.
Officials say Bellevue-based Whooshh Innovations created the tube that can cost up to $4 million.
Experts say the system does not cause harm to the fish and can redirect predatory and invasive species to other portions of the river.
SEATTLE
$12.3M payout for infant burned at Madigan delayed
The U.S. Attorney’s Office has filed notice that it may appeal a $12.3 million verdict stemming from a 2015 operating room fire at Madigan Army Medical Center that severely burned a baby’s face.
The Seattle Times reported that court documents and lawyers say the appeal could potentially prevent the family from accessing money needed for the child’s treatment.
The baby underwent surgery to remove a cyst above his eyebrow in 2015. The anesthesiologist thought the surgeon was going to use a scalpel and administered anesthesia through an oxygen mask. Instead, the surgeon tried to cauterize the cyst, creating a fireball in the elevated oxygen levels.
The government acknowledged that its doctors caused the fire and expressed regret.
The appeal notice means that the money will be withheld while lawyers decide whether to challenge the award at the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.
– The Associated Press
