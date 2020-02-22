MAPLE VALLEYDead man believed to be husband of dead womanA man found dead next to a car outside the King County Sheriff’s Office in Maple Valley is believed to be the husband of a 57-year-old woman who was found dead Wednesday in the couple’s home, police said.
The man’s body was discovered around 2 a.m. Friday, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office. He had what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Abbott said. The King County Medical Examiner has not yet confirmed the cause or manner of the man’s death, The Seattle Times reported.
The woman’s body was found in the living room of the couple’s home about 30 miles southeast of Seattle after her hairdresser called police twice to report missed appointments.
TACOMAEx-soldier sentenced to 15 years for child pornA former Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for producing child pornography.
The News Tribune in Tacoma reported John F. Rindt, 50, was sentenced Friday. The former U.S. Army chief warrant officer pleaded guilty to the charge last year.
According to court records, Rindt was living in Lacey in 2012 when he took video of himself molesting a young sleeping child.
– The Associated Press
The sentence will run at the same time as a 10-year term he was given by a military tribunal. A judge also ordered Rindt to pay for the child’s counseling, and to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
