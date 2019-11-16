EVERETT
Man dies after being shocked with stun gun
Authorities said a 39-year-old Lake Stevens man died at a hospital after being shocked with a stun gun Thursday by an Everett police sergeant.
Snohomish County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Shari Ireton said the man died overnight.
Ireton said Lake Stevens police had served a search warrant on the man's house Thursday afternoon for illegally possessing firearms while the man was at an appointment in Everett.
Believing the man could be armed and dangerous they told Everett police of the man's whereabouts and when police approached him Ireton said there was an altercation.
An Everett officer used a stun gun on the man, who began running and then collapsed. Officials said two firearms were recovered from the man.
The Everett police sergeant who deployed his Taser has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation continues.
SEATTLE
Military families worried over moldy houses
Military families in Washington state have raised concerns saying housing at their base made them sick.
KOMO-TV reported Thursday that multiple families who were living on Joint Base Lewis-McChord are now living in motels and recreational vehicles because of moldy conditions.
Private company officials from Lincoln Military Housing say they are working to fix the problem.
Army wife Kelsey White said the mold gave her family serious health issues including her 7-month-old son Tobias.
Company officials say the White family was put in a motel and then moved to an RV since no other on-base housing was offered.
Company officials say they are preparing a statement in response to concerns.
Attorneys for the White family and 22 other military families expect to file a lawsuit in the next few months.
PUYALLUP
Teacher charged, upset over PTSD claim
State prosecutors have charged a high school teacher of felony harassment after suspecting she made threatening comments.
The Tacoma News Tribune reported Thursday that Pierce County prosecutors accused 58-year-old Puyallup teacher Julie Hillend-Jones of threatening to shoot and kill students at Emerald Ridge High School.
Prosecutors said she made threats during a phone call Tuesday with her case worker after previously filing a PTSD workers compensation complaint.
Court records say the case worker reported Hillend-Jones to police saying she made threats after being told she would have to go through her own insurance.
A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf at arraignment in Pierce County Superior Court.
– The Associated Press
