SEATTLE
Seattle police arrest 10 as protests continue
Seattle police say they made more arrests Thursday night and Friday morning as demonstrations continue after authorities cleared the city’s “occupied” protest zone earlier this week.
In a statement police say they arrested seven people early Friday near the site of the former “Capitol Hill Protest Area” east of downtown for failure to disperse, assault and harassment. Earlier Thursday night authorities say they arrested three people outside a downtown police precinct on property destruction charges.
The continued unrest comes after police cleared the “Capitol Hill Occupied Protest” zone Wednesday morning. A group had occupied several blocks around a park for about two weeks after police abandoned a precinct station following standoffs and clashes that were part of the nationwide unrest over the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Mayor Jenny Durkan ordered the area cleared after two recent fatal shootings.
More than 50 people were arrested in connection with protests in Seattle Wednesday and early Thursday.
TACOMA
Probe underway over officers’ TikTok videos
Three police officers are under investigation over videos posted to their personal social media accounts, including one that criticized a protest about defunding police, a newspaper reported.
In the video posted to TikTok on June 26, an officer criticizes the protest while appearing to be in uniform, The News Tribune reported.
His badge was covered by emojis but the Tacoma Police Department confirmed that the officer works for the agency.
The officer noted the irony of police being asked for protection at a rally concerning a push to defund law enforcement.
Police spokesperson Wendy Haddow said the department is investigating the video and two others posted to TikTok by department officers.
TACOMA
Human remains found near Mount Rainier National Park
An investigation is underway after human remains were discovered near the entrance to Mount Rainier National Park.
KIRO-TV reported Pierce County sheriff’s deputies said loggers found what appeared to be human bones Thursday morning in a remote site on private land above the Carbon River.
Investigators said the remains were not buried but were scattered due to logging and possibly animal activity.
Detectives said they used hand tools to search through logging debris, recovering a skull, several other bones, remnants of clothing and a rifle.
The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine how long the partial skeleton has been at the site, in addition to the person’s gender, age and other identifying details, deputies said.
– The Associated Press
