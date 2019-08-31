SEATTLE
Cannabis company starts pot waste program
A Washington cannabis company has offered to collect and properly dispose of any waste from other marijuana stores.
KING-TV reported Thursday that Canna Culture Shop began the pot waste program early this week to help reduce the impact marijuana waste has on the environment.
Owner Maryam Mirnateghi said the program is meant to keep cannabis packaging from ending up on the street or in waterways.
Mirnateghi said the industry is expected to produce more than 1 billion pieces of cannabis packaging annually starting in 2020.
She said the program incentivizes customers by giving points to use on new purchases for each item of trash brought into the Seattle store.
Mirnateghi said anyone can bring in any cannabis trash from anywhere.
SEATTLE
Man charged in fatal stabbing called unprovoked attack
A man suspected of fatally stabbing a 20-year-old man in Seattle’s University District earlier this month has been charged with murder, with prosecutors describing the crime as an “unprovoked attack.”
The Seattle Times reported 21-year-old Nathan Patterson was charged Monday with second-degree murder in King County Superior Court.
He is being held in King County Jail in lieu of $1 million bail.
Charges say Patterson stabbed John J. Miller behind the Roots Young Adult Shelter on Aug. 14. The King County Medical Examiner’s identification of the man who was killed differs from prosecutors, who said his last name is Valdez-Miller.
Charges say Patterson had recently been kicked out by his family, who told police they asked him to leave unless he went to rehab for a methamphetamine addiction. Charges say Patterson’s family also said Patterson has mental illness.
YAKIMA
Judge rules disputed land part of Yakama Reservation
A federal judge has ruled that a disputed area in southern Washington state is part of the Yakama Nation Indian Reservation.
The Yakima-Herald Republic reported the ruling Wednesday by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas Rice allows the tribe to have jurisdiction over Native American residents in the nearly 190-square-mile rural area southwest of Goldendale.
The land became disputed more than a century ago after the original map of the reservation was lost.
Rice said in the ruling that the land disputes “prompted a number of erroneous federal surveys that further complicated the historical record.”
Klickitat County officials argued the tribe’s treaty with the U.S. government never intended to include the area and the matter was settled when the government adopted a reservation boundary without it.
– The Associated Press
