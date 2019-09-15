OLYMPIA
Inslee wants more oversight of private psychiatric hospitals
Gov. Jay Inslee said he wants more oversight of private psychiatric hospitals in the state.
Inslee made the comments in a letter to Health Department Secretary John Wiesman this week, following an investigation by The Seattle Times.
The Times found that as psychiatric hospitals have expanded, with more than 850 new beds approved since 2012, some have repeatedly failed to meet regulatory requirements. The hospitals are only required to disclose specific kinds of serious harm to the Department of Health and face no penalty for failing to do.
Private psychiatric hospitals reported 15 “adverse events” over three years, but over the same period the newspaper found 350 incidents in which patients or staff were assaulted, suffered an injury, attempted suicide, escaped or died suddenly.
Inslee says he wants the department to strengthen oversight of the hospitals and make its findings more accessible to the public.
SEATTLE
Eyman ordered to disclose source of $800K in donations
Anti-tax activist Tim Eyman has been hit with further sanctions after spending months in contempt of court for refusing to disclose information about his finances and his business in a campaign finance lawsuit against him.
The Seattle Times reported a Thurston County judge ruled Friday that Eyman must disclose the source of nearly $800,000 in contributions he’s collected since 2012.
It’s the latest in a series of setbacks for Eyman in an investigation in which Attorney General Bob Ferguson claims that Eyman violated state campaign-finance laws and covertly used his initiative drives to enrich himself.
Eyman has twice been held in contempt of court for refusing to cooperate with court rules. He faces a potential lifetime ban on directing the finances of political committees.
– The Associated Press
