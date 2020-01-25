SEATTLEDistrict to pay $475K to kid released to wrong parentSeattle Public Schools has agreed to pay almost half a million dollars to resolve a claim involving a former student who said he was hospitalized after his elementary school released him to the wrong parent in 2010.
The former student, then 8, was picked up by his father following an “incident” at the school and “seriously assaulted,” according to the settlement authorization document, which was unanimously approved by the Seattle School Board this week. The father was criminally charged and convicted after the incident, the document said.
The former student and his mother filed a claim against the district in March, The Seattle Times reported. The district said the mother and former student will drop the claim in exchange for a $475,000 settlement, pending approval by King County Superior Court.
Publicly, the district provided few details about the incident, and did not immediately provide a copy of the original claim upon request Friday.
The district will pay for the settlement out of its general fund, which is budgeted to spend just over $1 billion this school year.
SPOKANEWanted man who rammed patrol car gets 17 yearsA federal judge on Thursday told Shane J. Pariseau that he is running out of chances after he escaped a high-speed police in 2018 only to be found days later in a Spokane hotel room with what one prosecutor described as a “mountain” of drugs.
Pariseau, 40, was sentenced this week to 17 years in federal prison. The new sentence follows a 15-year federal sentence from a 2005 conviction for selling a pound of methamphetamine to undercover officers in Spokane.
“The last time you were released, you immediately put the demon suit back on,” U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson told Pariseau. “One of my jobs is to protect the public … from you going out and doing the same thing. You are a danger.”
Assistant U.S. Attorney David Herzog had asked Peterson to sentence Pariseau to just under 22 years in federal prison. But Peterson instead sentenced Pariseau to a combined sentence of 17 years for the new drug conviction along with several violations of his supervised release.
– The Associated Press
