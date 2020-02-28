Bothell school closed over virus concernsA suburban Seattle high school was closed for a second consecutive day on Friday after a staffer’s family member was placed in quarantine over concerns about new virus that started in China.
Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid said in a letter to parents that Bothell High School will remain closed while the district waits for the results of a staffer’s family member placed in quarantine for possible coronavirus. Reid said the school staffer is not sick, but is in self-quarantine at home.
She said crews cleaned and disinfected a large portion of the campus on Thursday and another day of no class will allow crews to clean the entire school by next week.
The local health department, Public Health Seattle & King County, said in a statement Thursday that the closure wasn’t needed.
EVERETTSnohomish County settles three lawsuits
Snohomish County officials have agreed to pay $750,000 to settle three discrimination lawsuits filed by former employees who worked under the same county prosecutor.
The lawsuits focused on the culture under former county prosecutor Mark Roe, who multiple employees accuse of creating a hostile workplace, rife with insensitive comments, crude innuendos and derogatory slurs, the Herald reported.
A fourth civil lawsuit is ongoing in King County Superior Court.
Roe, who served as prosecutor from 2009 until December, declined to comment on the specifics of the settlements.
PURDYTroopers fatally shoot man after chaseAuthorities say a gun battle between state troopers and a man in Purdy ended with the suspect being fatally shot.
KOMO reported troopers tried to pull over a driver in a pickup truck for an unspecified reason in Bremerton just before 9 p.m. Thursday when the suspect drove off, leading troopers on a brief chase.
During the chase the man eventually crashed and his truck rolled into a ditch in Purdy.
Authorities say the driver started firing at troopers when they approached the vehicle. Troopers returned fire, killing the driver.
— The Associated Press
