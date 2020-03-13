ELLENSBURGMan dies after fall from fourth-floor windowPolice say a 19-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a four-story fall in Ellensburg.
The Daily Record reported at around 9:42 p.m. Tuesday, police officers were called to an apartment on reports that a person was acting erratically and appeared to have overdosed on LSD.
Officers saw the man fall from the apartment window and began life-saving measures. Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue then arrived, took over first-aid efforts and transported the man to an airport for transfer to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The young man died before the helicopter arrived, police said. His name has not been released.
A second 19-year-old male had also consumed drugs, according to Ellensburg Police Captain Dan Hansberry. He was not exhibiting the same erratic behavior and was taken to Kittitas Valley Healthcare and released within a couple hours.
No charges are currently being filed. Police are investigating where the drugs originated from, and the events leading up to the incident.
– The Associated Press
CAMASAuthorities: Officer fatally shoots man who had gunA police officer shot and killed a man who had a gun, authorities said.
Officers with the Camas and Washougal police departments responded about 9:15 p.m. Thursday to a disturbance call involving a weapon, The Columbian reported.
Officers talked with a man who was not compliant and had a handgun, according to the Vancouver Police Department.
A Camas police officer shot the man, who was treated at the scene and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
SPOKANETwo arrested in connection with death of womanTwo people have been arrested in connection with the strangulation death of a woman whose naked body was found on a road in north Spokane this week.
The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested Journey N. O’Donnal, 23, and Robert F. Mead, 27, on Wednesday evening. Each was booked into Spokane County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and second-degree murder.
The Spokesman-Review reported they are charged in the death of 24-year-old Grace A. Wiggins. The Spokane County Medical Examiner ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.
The sheriff’s office said an ambulance crew came upon Wiggins’ body early Tuesday morning. The crew immediately believed Wiggins to be dead after finding her with a plastic bag over her head and fishing line around her neck.
The sheriff’s office said the victim was last seen at a shopping center. Security video shows her getting into a car belonging to O’Donnal at about 3 p.m. the day before her body was discovered.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.