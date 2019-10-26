YAKIMA
ICE seeks new state airports for operations
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has discussed new landing spots for flights carrying detainees out of Washington state as winter weather approaches.
The Yakima Herald-Republic reported that ICE-chartered flights started operations through the Yakima Air Terminal at McAllister Field in May after King County prohibited flights from Seattle’s Boeing Field.
The University of Washington Center for Human Rights said more than 1,500 detainees have been transferred on dozens of flights in Yakima.
Immigration authorities say they are not able to transfer as many people through Yakima compared to Seattle because of distance and cost.
Authorities say there are also concerns about travel across mountain passes with passengers during winter conditions.
SEATTLE
Sound Transit abandons pricey Seattle light rail tunnels
Sound Transit board members have abandoned ideas for a $450 million tunnel into Seattle’s historic central Ballard neighborhood, a $200 million bored tunnel through West Seattle’s Pigeon Point neighborhood, and a fully elevated trackway in Sodo that would have blocked light-rail travel during construction.
The Seattle Times reported that cheaper options that serve the same number of passengers and will still cost hundreds of millions of dollars will now gain momentum during environmental studies.
Politicians on the 18-member board have entertained dozens of alignment concepts since 2016, when voters passed the $54 billion ST3 tax measure to expand regional rail and bus services. The agency promised West Seattle stations in 2030 and stations from south downtown to Seattle Center and Ballard by 2035.
A projected 35,000 daily passengers would ride between West Seattle and Sodo, plus 52,000 between Ballard and South Lake Union. Tens of thousands more would use a new downtown tunnel and stations.
Adding pressure, Tim Eyman’s Initiative 976 on the Nov. 5 ballot seeks to slash car-tab taxes to $30 statewide. Even if voters or the courts side with Sound Transit against the Eyman ballot measure, state lawmakers may consider car-tax cuts.
SUMNER
Sumner-Bonney Lake schools closed due to strike
All Sumner-Bonney Lake School District schools will be closed until further notice after the Sumner Paraeducators Association went on strike beginning Friday.
KING-TV reported the Sumner Teachers Association voted not to cross the picket line, and the district decided to close schools.
Paraeducators have been negotiating with the district for a contract after their collective bargaining agreement expired on August 31. SPA voted 99% earlier this month to strike if an agreement was not reached by 3 p.m. Thursday.
– The Associated Press
