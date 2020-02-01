OLYMPIAState Senate passes death penalty repeal bill
A measure that would repeal the state’s death penalty law has passed the Senate for the third time in three years, with supporters of the bill hoping that new leadership in the House means the Legislature will make permanent a 2018 state Supreme Court ruling that struck down capital punishment as arbitrary and racially biased.
With a 28-18 vote Friday, the Senate approved the measure that would remove capital punishment as a sentencing option for aggravated murder and mandating instead a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole.
The bill now heads to the House for consideration, where it has stalled in previous years. Gov. Jay Inslee has said he will sign it if it makes it to his desk. New Democratic House Speaker Laurie Jinkins has said she personally supports the bill but that the caucus has not yet discussed it.
OLYMPIASenate approves fix to new tax to fund college aid
The Washington Senate passed a measure that make changes in a new business and occupation tax surcharge levied on some professional services and technology companies because the tax the Legislature passed last year to generate money for the state’s college grant program needs an overhaul even though it just went into effect.
The Spokesman-Review reported that the bill passed on a 28-21 vote on Thursday. It now heads to the House for consideration.
BREMERTONNavy to test drinking water near base
The Navy will test the drinking water of residents whose homes border Naval Base-Kitsap to determine whether there are dangerous levels of contamination from firefighting foam once used at Bangor.
The Kitsap Sun reported that if any homes in areas bordering the base are found to have what are commonly called PFAS in dangerous concentrations, they will receive bottled water indefinitely.
The Navy will pay for testing for homes on their own wells and is informing more than 1,000 addresses via letters sent Thursday. Water districts that serve the area, including Silverdale and the Kitsap Public Utilities District, have already begun testing after being notified by the Navy last week.
— The Associated Press
