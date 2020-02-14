OLYMPIAWashington Senate approves data privacy rulesThe Washington Senate on Friday passed a data privacy measure that would give consumers the right to manage how information held by private companies is used.
The measure, called the Washington Privacy Act, passed on a bipartisan 46-1 vote and heads to the House for consideration.
It would require businesses or other entities that control or process the identifiable data of more than 100,000 people to allow consumers to find out what data is stored about them, correct errors or request deletion. It would also allow people the right to opt out of their data being used for the purposes of targeted advertising, and to opt out of the sale of their personal data. The measure would also set rules for facial recognition technology for private users.
The measure has been modeled on European rules and protections put in place in California.
In other measures:
n A bill allowing sports gambling in Washington’s tribal casinos was approved by the state House.
The 83-14 Thursday night vote on House Bill 2638 came just two days after a House Appropriations Committee agreed to forward it onward. The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Strom Peterson, D-Edmonds, said Tuesday he’d hoped to get a floor vote as early as next week so a similar vote on a companion Senate bill could occur before a March 13 deadline.
The Seattle Times reported that state lawmakers had worried that opposition from Nevada-based Maverick Gaming LLC — which wanted sports gambling extended beyond tribal casinos to card rooms it controls — would slow momentum to getting the bill passed before the end of this year’s session and delay further proceedings until next January.
n The state House on Friday passed a bill that exempts birth dates of state and local government employees from public disclosure, but allows the media to continue to have access to them.
The chamber passed the bill on a 91-7 vote. It now heads to the Senate for consideration.
The bill is in response to an October ruling by the state Supreme Court that said birth dates of state employees are public records that are subject to disclosure.
Main Mount Rainier highway to be closed for weeksAuthorities said the main highway to Mount Rainier National Park will remain closed until mid-March or possibly longer due to the extensive damage caused by flooding, washouts, landslides and fallen trees during recent heavy rains.
KOMO reported that Highway 706, which passes through the town of Ashford and leads to the national park’s historic Nisqually Entrance, was essentially wiped out east of Ashford and crews were initially unable to start clearing slide damage due to ongoing flooding.
But by Thursday, the overflows had receded and construction crews began bringing in large equipment to clear the slide debris covering the highway. On Friday, crews began separating the rock from the wood debris, so the rock can be incorporated into the reconstruction project.
There is currently no detour available, and residents of the area are being escorted in and out in convoys. A path also has been cleared through the debris for emergency vehicles.
VANCOUVER, Wash.Man found guilty in death of 5-year-old girlA Clark County Superior Court jury on Thursday convicted Ryan Burge of killing his girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter while babysitting.
Jurors found Burge guilty of second-degree murder and manslaughter, The Columbian reported. The jury also determined that Burge was guilty of factors that made his crime particularly egregious, including that Hartley was vulnerable and he betrayed a position of trust.
Burge showed little reaction to the verdict. His sentencing was set for March 11.
The prosecution argued that the voluminous evidence showed that Burge, 38, attacked Hartley for throwing a fit. The defense asserted that the girl had a history of self-harm and caused her own fatal injuries.
