The following questionnaires were returned from candidates. The answers to questions are in their own words:
CAROLYN ESLICK (incumbent, Republican)
No additional information provided.
--------
RYAN JOHNSON
Party preference: Democrat
Age: 42
Residence: Arlington
Occupation: Truck Driver
Education: High School, Navy Airframe and Hydraulic Mechanic "A" School
Elected offices held: None
Elected offices sought: 39th LD position 2
Community involvement: Arlington School District ACE and Facilities committee volunteer, Snohomish Island County Labor Council Freight Division Trade Up Instructor
Campaign website: www.friendsofryanjohnson.org
Why are you running for office?
It's time for a new direction in the 39th, and to look at issues that have long been ignored in ways that they haven't been looked at before. School security, affordable and accessible day care, and a new transportation policy are issues that have either been completely ignored and/or need a completely new approach.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The state budget. We are looking at deficits that are far worse than anything we have seen before, and a demand for programs to support our communities post COVID-19 that will be much higher than ever before. My goal is to balance the needs with the funds available.
How will you address it?
We will have to prioritize in ways we haven't before, but also realize that when things are at the worst is when government is needed most. We are not going to cut our way to prosperity, but we can cut our way to poverty. My goal will be to protect those who need it most and keep the state going in ways that don't make our economy worse.
Why should voters choose you?
If you want a politician who will be honest with you, even when it is not good for myself or my party, I am the guy you are looking for. I'm not here to cater to a base, I intend to govern for the whole district and based on the needs of the district, not my own personal political ambitions.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
Honesty, and an understanding of what it's like to be an average working person in Washington. I know what it is like to worry about bills, day care costs, health care costs, losing a job, and the daily worries we have as working people. I'm going back to work driving a truck as soon as the session is over. I don't intend to make politics my career and I know what it's like to feel ignored by both parties. As a legislator, I want to change this.
--------
SANDY MESENBRINK
Party preference: Republican
Age: Not provided
Residence: Unincorporated Snohomish / Near Monroe
Occupation: Full Charge Bookkeeper
Education: Some College
Elected offices held: Previously None
Elected offices sought: Previously None
Community involvement: Currently a private citizen
Campaign website: In progress
Why are you running for office?
Because as a conservative Republican, I would like to see real changes occur. We send far too many politicians to Olympia who promise one thing to the voters, and upon getting elected, they deliver another.
What is the single biggest issue facing the candidate who is elected to this position?
The state government and budget have gotten far too bloated, and there is a serious need to reduce both. The habitual answer for the establishment is to make token cuts to the budgets, then insist that there is no other solution for the balance of the shortfalls than to raise taxes.
How will you address it?
There has been resistance or perhaps not even a consideration to look at budgets in the same manor that is done in the private sector. Base line budgeting needs to be addressed, and different budgeting standards need to be used.
Why should voters choose you?
Because as someone who recognizes that there has not been enough done to cut spending in Olympia, I am enthusiastic to make it happen. I am more than happy to look at budgets, dissect them, and make very tough decisions for cutting those budgets where able. With the pandemic closures, there are far too many people that have either been financially ruined, or now suffer from financial insecurity. I feel that increasing taxes to make up for tax income short falls is inappropriate right now.
What sets you apart from your opponents?
I believe that there is a large enough portion of the voting population that understands that spending in Olympia is out of control. There are taxpayers on both sides of the isle that keep asking why the uncontrollable spending is never slowed down or stopped all together. I feel that I have the experience and the tenacity to make it occur.
