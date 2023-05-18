Unprecedented Demand Creates Consumer Frenzy for Beloved Botanical Non-Alcoholic Spirit as well as Interest from Global Spirits Powerhouse 

SEATTLE, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pathfinder Hemp and Root – the fermented and distilled non-alcoholic amaro turning the bar world on its end, is pleased to announce strategic investment from Stoli Group, a world class producer, manager, and distributor of global spirits and wines. The Pathfinder has developed a loyal following amongst mindful imbibers, cocktail enthusiasts, bartenders, and baristas alike, and this financial injection from the global premium spirits business' first foray into the zero-proof space occurs on the heels of The Pathfinder's 10,000+ waitlist and production of a limited-edition collector's bottle in order to meet consumer demand (available online here, $39.99).


Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.