— Stay home if you have any symptoms of a respiratory illness, avoid close contact with others.
— Call your primary health care provider if symptoms worsen. (Call before showing up at a walk-in clinic)
— Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and throw it away.
— Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing.
— Use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.
— Questions? Call the Washington coronavirus call center at 1-800-525-0127 and press #. Or visit the websites of the Washington Department of Health or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
