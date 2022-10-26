Stroll to the Polls Also Announces its Continued Participation in Vote Early Day
NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- On October 25, 2022, a non-partisan and nonprofit organization – announced its Second Annual Fortnight of Action, a national initiative to amplify voter engagement and boost voter turnout in 2022.
During its Fortnight of Action, individuals and groups are encouraged to activate their voting network and share posts, photos, and videos on social media about their voting activity, using the hashtag #StrollToThePolls.
In addition, Stroll to the Polls announced its revamped website, strolltothepolls.org, offering supporters additional features to help with GOTV.
In making the announcement, the charity noted that Stroll to the Polls encourages all voters to join one of its state voting groups to rally their neighbors to vote or create their own group of BFFs and vote in this year's midterm elections.
The charity further noted that voters should visit its website for additional voting information; to get involved in the Stroll to the Polls movement; to purchase goods; and to donate to the nonprofit – https://strolltothepolls.org.
Stroll to the Polls is also kicking off efforts to celebrate Vote Early Day – a holiday founded by nonprofits, businesses, election administrators, and influencers who are working to ensure that Americans understand and take advantage of their options to vote early this election cycle and beyond.
On Vote Early Day (October 28th), Stroll to the Polls encourages individuals and groups to intensify their civic engagement activities to ensure that every voter in the United States knows when, where, and how to cast their ballot early. People interested in celebrating with Stroll to the Polls can sign up on the Stroll to the Polls Facebook page. And in addition to our signature hashtag #StrollToThePolls, on Vote Early Day, participants should add the following hashtags to all posts, photos and videos - #VoteEarly #VoteReady #VoteEarlyDay.
Stroll to the Polls is proud to be one of a rapidly growing number of nonpartisan organizations who have joined Vote Early Day to empower their communities.
###
About Stroll to the Polls
Concerned that over 46% of eligible voters failed to cast a ballot in the 2016 general election, Ramona Prioleau decided to start an organization that encourages civic participation – which is central to democracy. That decision led Prioleau to launch Stroll to the Polls in 2018 to make the performance of democracy FUNctional.
To that end, Stroll to the Polls urges individuals and groups to not only fellowship at the polls; but also, to purchase FUNctional performance apparel and accessories.
Prioleau's inspiration for Stroll to the Polls is traced to Saturday morning church services in 2017. At that time, Saturday morning church services at her church were popular gatherings for parishioners to receive the gospel and engage in praise and worship. At church, Prioleau laid many of her concerns on the altar with an unwavering belief that "the Lord will make a way somehow." One of her concerns was finding a solution to voter apathy. After much prayer and deliberation, Prioleau was inspired to create Stroll to the Polls.
Prioleau's 2017 concept led to the 2018 launch of the nonpartisan organization Stroll to the Polls (strolltothepolls.org) that, among other things, encourages voter registration and voter participation in every election as well as sells goods that support the operations of the nonprofit.
Stroll to the Polls™ is a nonpartisan organization that encourages voter registration and participation. Stroll to the Polls is incorporated in New York State as a Not-for-Profit Corporation. Learn more at strolltothepolls.org.
About Vote Early Day
Vote Early Day is a nonpartisan movement of media companies, businesses, nonprofits, election administrators, and creatives working to ensure all Americans have the tools to cast their ballot early. Created in 2020, Vote Early Day has brought thousands of national and local partners together in celebration and activation to increase the number of people voting early. This collaborative, open-source model—similar to Giving Tuesday and National Voter Registration Day—ensures that millions more Americans take advantage of their options to vote early. To learn more about Vote Early Day and how to join the movement, visit their website at http://www.voteearlyday.org.
