n Iris Hubbard of Mount Vernon was one of seven Presidential Scholars recognized at Western Washington University’s spring commencement in June.
The Presidential Scholarship is awarded to the top student in each college. Hubbard graduated from the Woodring College of Education with a Bachelor of Arts in Education majoring in environmental studies. She also was in the honors program. She completed a research project about the experience of international adoptees in the U.S., being an adoptee from China herself.
Hubbard developed a website with resources for adoptees and their families, along with blogs sharing her research and the experience of international adoptees. Hubbard also published a children’s book on her experience as an adoptee.
She launched the Adoptees Club, which has found success in both the campus and local community. Hubbard will travel to Taiwan to teach English at an elementary school on a Fulbright Fellowship.
n Connor Timm FitzGerald of Mount Vernon graduated summa cum laude from Santa Clara University with a degrees in physics and mathematics. He received several awards and scholarships for excellence in both physics and mathematics, including the Orella Prize, which is awarded to the graduating science student with the highest GPA.
FitzGerald will complete his masters in applied mathematics in August, then he will continue his education at the University of California Santa Barbara graduate school.
n Maureen Myers Koeppel of Mount Vernon was named to Trevecca Nazarene University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2019 semester. She is pursuing a degree in Christian ministry at the Nashville, Tennessee school.
