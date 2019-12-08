SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF LA CONNER
The Soroptimist International of La Conner student of the month for November is Victoria Hayes.
Hayes, the daughter of Heidi and Ramon Hayes, maintains a 4.0 GPA and is the sophomore class vice president at La Conner High School. She also enjoys music and band class where she is a percussionist. She was a member of the varsity soccer team her freshman year.
Hayes began playing the piano when she was 4, and continues her musical studies in the Skagit Valley and at Western Washington University. She placed within the top 3% for pianist in the state at the Seattle Young Artists Festival.
Hayes volunteers at the Chamber of Commerce office, helps with the potato feed fundraiser and baked nine cakes for the Harvest Event cakewalk.
After high school, Hayes wants to pursue a career in the medical field, specifically as a pediatric cardiothoracic surgeon. She plans to volunteer at University of Washington Medical Center over the summer.
The Soroptimist International of La Conner student of the month for December is Riley Banaszak.
Banaszak is a senior at La Conner High School. She began to assist her mother at the Anacortes Farmers Market several years ago, an experience that led her to landing a recurring seasonal job with a vendor at the market.
She serves as a representative for the La Conner School District’s student discipline program and volunteered on the core planning team for the district this fall.
Banaszak is president of the National Honor Society, vice president of Key Club and student ambassador at La Conner Rotary meetings. She also plays soccer, softball and has attended summer sports camps for both.
Banaszak is considering studying at Washington State University and perhaps pursue a career in public health.
MOUNT VERNON ROTARY CLUB
Yuva Belarbia and Addy Johnson are the Mount Vernon Rotary Club students of the month for November.
Belarbia is the son of Ginger Wang and Steve Marquis and maintains a 3.98 GPA. He is president of the Future Business Leaders of America club, a DECA officer and former president of the Science Club. He has also worked as a STEM camp volunteer, Mount Vernon Senior Center volunteer and as a tutor at Skagit Valley College.
Belarbia plans to major in physics and computer science at Stanford, UC Berkeley or the University of Washington.
Johnson is the daughter of Troy and Wendy Johnson and maintains a 3.98 GPA. She is a full-time Running Start student at Skagit Valley College where she is part of the Conversation Partners program, and has previously served in leadership positions in choir.
Johnson plans to attend Northwest Nazarene University for communication studies and education and is considering a possible career in speech therapy.
