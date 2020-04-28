Club scholarship deadline extended
The Anacortes Lions Club is extending the deadline for its annual scholarship from April 4 until May 8.
Visit the Anacortes High School scholarship page for more information.
Students make OSU honor roll
Several Anacortes students recently made the honor roll for the winter term at Oregon State University.
Joseph J. Damelio, a senior studying mechanical engineering, earned straight As.
Earning a 3.5 GPA or better were Lauren A. Conrardy (junior, kinesiology) Aspen T. Eagle (junior, electrical and computer engineering), Andrea M. Spurling (senior, accountancy) and Connor A. Wilson (junior, computer science).
