Students make honor lists

• Alek Miller of Anacortes made the President’s List for spring semester at Gonzaga University with a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average.

• Callie Nuttall of Anacortes made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

• Two students from Anacortes received academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. They are Katie Parker (Anacortes High School graduate) and West Skrobiak-Bales (William R. Boone High School graduate).

 

District has new website

The Anacortes School District launched a new website last week at www.asd103.org.

A committee of district staff and parents chose the new platform.

According to the district the new site helps the district keep up better with ADA compliance requirements and is easier for staff to update and maintain. It also allows more usability for mobile devices.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.