...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands,
Admiralty Inlet and Puget Sound and Hood Canal.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
Students make honor lists; School District has a new website – Student News June 29, 2022
• Alek Miller of Anacortes made the President’s List for spring semester at Gonzaga University with a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average.
• Callie Nuttall of Anacortes made the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
• Two students from Anacortes received academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. They are Katie Parker (Anacortes High School graduate) and West Skrobiak-Bales (William R. Boone High School graduate).
District has new website
The Anacortes School District launched a new website last week at www.asd103.org.
A committee of district staff and parents chose the new platform.
According to the district the new site helps the district keep up better with ADA compliance requirements and is easier for staff to update and maintain. It also allows more usability for mobile devices.
