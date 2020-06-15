LONDON (TNS) — Some 1.7 billion people have at least one underlying health condition that “could increase their risk of severe COVID-19 if infected,” according to a British medical journal.
Estimates published in The Lancet Global Health point to heightened risks from the coronavirus pandemic in regions with relatively high numbers of older people, such as Europe, and in regions with a higher prevalence of HIV/AIDS, such as Africa.
Using data from 188 countries, the authors estimate that 66% of the world’s over-70s have an underlying condition — such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease — that could leave them vulnerable should they contract the new coronavirus.
That drops to 23% among working-age people, with only 5% of under-20s estimated to have developed such a condition.
The numbers could assist authorities in countries that are easing lockdowns, according to Andrew Clark of the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, one of the study’s authors.
“This might involve advising people with underlying conditions to adopt social distancing measures appropriate to their level of risk, or prioritizing them for vaccination in the future,” he said.
Though reporting and testing regimes vary between countries, nearly 8 million confirmed coronavirus infections have been recorded, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University.
More than 434,000 people have died, with country-level data showing elderly people making up most of the fatalities, many of them in nursing or care homes.
“Age-based thresholds for shielding could play a role in reducing deaths,” said the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s Rosalind Eggo.
