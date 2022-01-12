SEATTLE, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new crime study by Batten, a security product curator, reveals the top cities in the U.S. where citizens are more concerned about crime than the actual crime rates their communities have. Based on cities with the highest concern for crime but lowest actual crime rates, Batten developed a unique "Crime vs Concern" ranking system that pinpoints the U.S. cities that are overly concerned about crime when they don't need to be.
The ten cities in the U.S. that top the "Crime vs Concern" ranking include:
- Raleigh-Durham, N.C.
- Richmond-Petersburg, V.a.
- Washington D.C. (Hagerstown, Md.)
- Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Battle Creek, Mich.
- Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.
- Green Bay-Appleton, Wis.
- Boston, Mass., -Manchester, N.H.
- Tampa, St. Petersburg (Sarasota), Fla.
- Pittsburgh, Pa.
- Boise, Idaho
In actuality, none of the above cities were close in terms of topping the list of actual crime rates. The crime data is a cumulative score based on a city's combination of violent crimes and property crimes. Batten's unique scoring system accounts for the volumes and weight of each crime, making it as accurate as possible. When it came to overall crime rankings, the following cities ranked higher for crime rates than the rest:
- St. Louis, Mo.: 186.5
- Albuquerque-Santa Fe, N.M.: 182
- Anchorage, Alaska: 180
- South Bend-Elkhart, Ind.: 179
- Alexandria, La.: 179
- Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C, Asheville, N.C., Anderson, S.C.:177
- Memphis, Tenn.: 175
- Fairbanks, Alaska: 175
- Juneau, Alaska: 174.5
- Eureka, Calif.: 174.5
"With how dedicated Americans are to home security, it's no surprise that there are so many citizens concerned about crime rates that just aren't there," said Jake Johnson, Chief Operating Officer and co-founder at Batten. "While it's good to be cautious, it's also important to understand the breadth of solutions and resources available to protect you and your family. Americans have everything from monitored home security systems to 911 at their fingertips to keep their minds at ease."
Visit battensafe.com to read the full study.
Methodology
Batten extracted crime data from the 2019 FBI UCR database by MSA and compiled search information from Google Trends using the most searched keywords based on local crime from the past 12 months. The two data sets were combined together, and Batten analyzed the crime rate and concern rankings to create the composite score. Though the Google Trends data and FBI UCR data were not from the same year, the 2019 data remained relevant enough to give a strong reading on the current crime rates in a city.
Media Contact
Wahid Lodin, Batten, 1 2023217059, wahid@looprmarketing.com
SOURCE Batten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.