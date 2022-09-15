Rapidly growing design, engineering, and construction management firm selects Dynamics 365 and aec360 as the firm's next generation cloud business application platform

ATLANTA, Sep. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO, author of the aec360 business management suite, today announced that award-winning multi-disciplinary engineering firm, Summit Design and Engineering Services, has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 and aec360 as the firm's new cloud-based business management platform. The organizations have begun the process of replacing the firm's legacy on-premise ERP software with an integrated marketing, project management, accounting, and business intelligence system based on the Microsoft cloud and aec360.

