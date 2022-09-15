Rapidly growing design, engineering, and construction management firm selects Dynamics 365 and aec360 as the firm's next generation cloud business application platform
ATLANTA, Sep. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HSO, author of the aec360 business management suite, today announced that award-winning multi-disciplinary engineering firm, Summit Design and Engineering Services, has selected Microsoft Dynamics 365 and aec360 as the firm's new cloud-based business management platform. The organizations have begun the process of replacing the firm's legacy on-premise ERP software with an integrated marketing, project management, accounting, and business intelligence system based on the Microsoft cloud and aec360.
Founded in 1997 in Hillsborough, North Carolina, Summit provides a variety of design, engineering, and construction management services to several different markets. The firm prides itself on technical expertise and versatility, and strives to be a trusted partner to their clients in helping them shape their communities.
"Summit has experienced significant growth in recent years, and we intend to continue growing and expanding our business into the future," explained Doug Edmunds, Chief Information Officer for Summit. "With our legacy software platform nearing its end of life, we viewed this as an opportunity to find a new cloud platform that will help us transform how we work and position the firm for efficient growth moving forward. After an in-depth evaluation of industry alternatives, Microsoft and aec360 clearly stood out as the most capable and scalable platform to support our growth initiatives."
Microsoft Dynamics 365 is Microsoft's next-generation business application suite, built to leverage the power of the Microsoft cloud, Office 365 (now Microsoft 365), the Power Platform, and Microsoft's advanced intelligence tools. aec360 is an industry-specific solution that pre-configures and extends Dynamics 365 to meet the unique needs of the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry, helping firms like Summit gain a 360-degree view of their finances, projects, clients, and people within a single cloud platform.
"The team at Summit clearly views this initiative as a rare business transformation opportunity," explained Andy Yeomans, Executive Vice President of HSO's professional services industry group. "As they searched for a platform to help them drive growth, they needed a platform that was flexible enough to grow and adapt with them well into the future. Their selection of Microsoft Dynamics 365, the Power Platform, and aec360 further reinforces why firms who value Microsoft's best-in-class cloud technology are gravitating to the Microsoft cloud and aec360. We look forward to helping Summit drive this transformation and set the firm up for continued growth and success."
About aec360
Microsoft's leading Dynamics™ 365 based solution for the AEC industry, HSO's aec360 is a cloud-based business platform designed to meet the unique needs of architecture, engineering, and construction firms. aec360 provides an integrated industry solution for marketing and business development, project management, accounting, and human resource management, and was built to leverage the best of the Microsoft cloud, helping AEC firms drive productivity, collaboration, and insights across their organization. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.aec360.com.
About HSO
HSO is a Business Transformation Partner with deep industry expertise and global reach that leverages the full power of Microsoft technology to transform the way people work and how organizations operate, driving improvements in their business performance.
Founded in 1987, HSO has more than 1,400 professionals throughout Europe, North America, and Asia. It is one of the world's top business solution and implementation partners and a member of Microsoft's elite Inner Circle representing the top 1 percent of partners worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit http://www.hso.com.
About Summit Design and Engineering Services
Summit Design and Engineering Services is a design, engineering and construction management firm headquartered in Hillsborough, North Carolina, with 14 offices across six states. Since 1997, Summit's success, tradition of service, and expansion into new fields of practice has been based on their commitment to help clients successfully complete projects of all types. For more information, please visit http://www.summitde.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.