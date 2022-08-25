SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst humanity's magnified sensitivity to the pitfalls of social isolation, cohousing residential projects are gaining momentum as an answer to postmodern loneliness. Located between Marysville and Lake Stevens, a new kind of intentional community is making progress: Sunnyside Village Cohousing. Green Canopy NODE is proud to join Architecture firm Schemata Workshop to help Sunnyside Village Cohousing develop the 4.75 acres project.

"Loneliness can be the result of the built environment," explains Grace Kim, Principal Architect at Schemata Workshop. "It is intentionality that sets cohousing apart from other types of housing models," she adds. Sunnyside Village spaces are curated to foster neighbors' easy interactions outside private homes, bringing people together through collaboration and the love of nature.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.