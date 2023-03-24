President Reid Baker and Sustainability Manager Maria Smith posing with SGP Certification

 By SuperGraphics LLC

SuperGraphics achieves SGP certification for sustainable large-format printing, reinforcing their commitment to sustainability and providing innovative eco-friendly print solutions.

SEATTLE, March 24th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SuperGraphics, a leading Seattle based large format printer, is delighted to announce their certification by the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership (SGP).


