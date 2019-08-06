Today, Aug. 7
Caregivers Support Group: For those who care for seniors with dementia: 2:30 to 4:30 p.m., Calvary Baptist Church, 324 Avon Ave., Burlington. 360-755-1235.
Grief Support: 3:30 to 5 p.m., at Island Hospital, Guemes Room, 1211 24th St., Anacortes. 360-202-1699.
Skagit Serenity Al-Anon Family Group: 7 p.m., The Mount Vernon Senior Center, 1401 Cleveland St. 360-840-5561.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Memory Loss Support & Education: 2 to 4 p.m., Sedro-Woolley Senior Center, 715 Pacific St. 360-856-1911.
Cancer Support Group: 4 p.m., Skagit Regional Health Cancer Care Center’s Safeway Conference Room, third floor, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. 360-814-8255.
Skagit County Depression and Bipolar Peer Support Group: 7 to 9 p.m., Skagit Valley Hospital, Shuksan Room, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Enter via the Kincaid Street entrance. 360-214-1519 or 360-424-8224.
Friday, Aug. 9
Gamblers Anonymous: 7 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2015 E. Blackburn Road, Mount Vernon. Everyone welcome. 360-682-5553.
LGBT Support: Cascades Rainbow Community Center offers weekly meetings for Skagit LGBT residents and their supporters at 6:30 p.m., Center for Spiritual Living, 1508 N. 18th St., Mount Vernon. 360-941-1343.
MS Support Group: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Burlington Senior Center, 1011 Greenleaf Ave., Burlington. 360-428-5729.
Men’s Cancer Support Group: Noon to 1 p.m., at PeaceHealth United General North Puget Cancer Center, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley. No RSVP required.
Scleroderma Support: North Sound Scleroderma Support Group meets 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Skagit Valley Hospital, 1415 E. Kincaid St., Mount Vernon. Information: scleroderma.org. Contact Joyce Harlan at 360-927-5392 or Vicki Hollman at 360-731-7563.
Sunday, Aug. 11
SMART Recovery: 6:30 p.m., Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. 360-293-8128.
Skagit Chapter of PFLAG, Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays: 5 to 7 p.m. at Round Table Pizza, 115 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. 360-856-4676 or pflagskagit.org.
Monday, Aug. 12
Alzheimer’s Caregivers Support Group: 1 to 3 p.m., at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1300 Ninth St., Anacortes. Call before attending: 360-299-9569.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Alzheimer’s Telephone Support: 4 to 5 p.m., The Alzheimer’s Association offers a toll-free telephone support group for younger-onset early stage individuals diagnosed before age 65. Contact Nancy Ginden, MHC at 954-895-8329.
Grief Open Support: 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Mount Vernon. 360-814-5550.
