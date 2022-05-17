SureCritic has launched Employee Profiles, a new feature that allows individual staff members to easily feature their verified reviews in the public domain.
SEATTLE, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SureCritic, an industry leader in consumer insight solutions, recently launched Employee Profiles, a new feature available with their Premium Business Listings. Employee Profiles allow individual staff members to easily feature their verified reviews helping to build trust, increase customer satisfaction, and boost customer pay loyalty before that customer steps into their store.
Employee Profiles are pages in the public domain attached to SureCritic's Premium Business Listing for staff such as sales staff, owners, managers, and service team members. The profiles feature a photo, position title, a short bio, and ratings and reviews specific to that employee, as well as contact information for the employee and the business.
SureCritic's Premium Business Listings allows prospective customers to see verified reviews from recent customers, and the recent addition of Employee Profiles provides a well-rounded view of all aspects of the business.
"SureCritic's Employee Profiles improve the entire AAA Approved Auto Repair facility service experience. AAA members can feel more confident with the shop staff before the service and when choosing a shop to service their vehicle, and the AAR facility can empower their staff to ensure a positive customer experience. It's a win/win all around." explains Victor DeLuca, Manager, Approved Auto Repair Network, AAA Northeast.
"Reviews are a crucial part of any business that wants to remain competitive. But, reviews centered solely around the business lack transparency that is key to building that all-important employee/customer relationship. SureCritic's new Employee Profiles provides that social proof for both the business and customer-facing team members, providing customers with added confidence when selecting a business." says David Brondstetter, SureCritic's CEO.
SureCritic's Employee Profiles assist business owners in highlighting their employees with the reviews they are already receiving through SureCritic's patented software. Employees now see their praise or feedback easier, are more motivated to take part in the company's online reputation and leverage the pages in their personal marketing. Businesses have been reporting an increase in website traffic and brand impressions from SEO-friendly name searches.
Brandon Desenberg, the General Sales Manager at Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett, shared, "The SureCritic platform is easy to utilize, giving us an abundance of tools to ensure the customer experience is fantastic."
Employee profiles are easy to set up and publish with one click, and built-in processes make sure nothing is posted without admin approval. SureCritic is proud to announce that this new feature is included at no cost with existing premium listing customers.
About SureCritic, Inc.
SureCritic, a leading provider of consumer insight, brings you expanded capabilities with deeper diagnostic and ongoing customer tracking abilities that will allow you to measure, monitor, and improve customer experience more universally across your brand. The result is the most accurate and transparent online and offline depiction of a customer's experience with a business. In addition to a transparent and precise review process, SureCritic provides actionable data through its Enterprise Survey Platform, tools to push reviews throughout social media, and the opportunity to measure retailer concern resolution effectiveness through a patented process called ReScore™. For more information, please visit SureCritic online.
Media Contact
Emma Stevens, SureCritic, 1 9522214456, emma.stevens@surecritic.com
SOURCE SureCritic
